Mama cat hops onto bed, places newborn kittens next to sleeping human. Watch

A mama cat bringing her newborn to introduce it to her human is certainly an a beautiful scenario. Something equally pleasant was captured on digital camera and lately shared on-line. The video, posted on Reddit, has left individuals saying aww and has additionally sparked laughter as a result of means it ends.

The video opens to point out an individual sleeping on a mattress with just a few kittens saved subsequent to them. Within moments, the mama cat hops onto the mattress whereas holding one other kitten in her mouth. She then locations the tiny one on the particular person’s face. The human gently picks up the kitty and retains it apart with the remainder of the litter. To which, the cat pauses and stares on the particular person. It is the best way the kitty

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about seven days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered almost 1.4 lakh upvotes and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback. People couldn’t cease commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“Uhhhh why are you not loving my cute little babies? How dare you,” joked a Reddit person. “I was waiting for the cat to start smacking her head at the end,” shared one other. “She is so offended when her human mom just piles them up and goes back to sleep,” wrote a 3rd. “I want you to look meow!” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?