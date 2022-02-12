Mama dog feeds kitten along with her puppies. Watch

There are sure movies on the Internet which might be completely healthful to observe. This video involving a canine mama and a tiny kitten is one such video. There is an opportunity that the clip, posted on Reddit, will heat your coronary heart.

“Good girl feeding her puppies and a hungry kitty,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to indicate a canine mendacity on the bottom feeding her puppies. Within moments, a cat comes from behind her, stares at her for a second, and joins the doggos to drink milk. The video ends with the baby having fun with its meal.

Take a take a look at the video which will depart you saying aww:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 35,000 upvotes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“I like how kitty looks for a moment at the dog, kind of: I’ll join here, you don’t mind me, right?” wrote a Reddit person. “I love the look on momma dog: “Hold on a minute, didn’t I have two pups? Not three?” posted one other. “This is soooo cute,” commented a 3rd.

“This is exactly what happened at my house. My brother brought home a three-week old kitten that could not be returned home to his mother. My dog had a litter of nursing puppies that were about the same age. Not knowing what else to do, we just put the kitten down with the puppies and he found a nipple for himself. Mama dog lifted up her head as if to say ‘What, another one? Oh, OK.’ That cat lived a healthy twenty years,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?