Mama duck reunites with her 11 ducklings after they get rescued from a storm drain. See pics

Animals getting rescued from sticky conditions all the time make for healthful stories that go away people smiling. The tales turn out to be even happier when it’s about rescued child animals getting reunited with their mamas. Just like this share that captures how 11 ducklings had been rescued after they obtained caught in a storm drain and had been finally reunited with their mama duck.

Teays Valley Fire Department took to their official Facebook web page to share concerning the rescue. They additionally posted footage. The photos, moreover displaying the assorted phases of rescue, additionally showcase the mama duck reuniting together with her infants.

“This morning, #TeaysValleyFire was called to an animal rescue on Great Teays Boulevard. However, it wasn’t for a dog or cat — but a brood of ducklings! Crews arrived to find eleven ducklings stuck in a storm drain with the mother nearby. They were able to safely remove all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother,” they wrote whereas posting the images.

The publish, since being shared, has gathered almost 700 reactions. It has additionally gathered tons of appreciative feedback from folks.

“All in a good days work! Thank you for your kindness and compassion!” wrote a Facebook person. “So glad for whoever found them and the heroic rescue!!! Way to go guys,” posted one other. “Such a kind and wonderful rescue! Not only are you are brave in all your everyday work, you are also very compassionate! Thank you for all you do!” expressed a 3rd.

