Mama leopard reunites with cubs, takes them to a safe location

There are sure videos on the Internet which are completely heartwarming to look at. Just like video involving a mama leopard and her cubs. Shared on Twitter, there’s a risk that the video will fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his private Twitter deal with. Alongside, he additionally posted concerning the incident within the caption. “These 7-8 days old cubs were found by workers. Area was cordoned and monitoring was done. A 24 hour wait and mother took them to safe location!” he wrote. While replying to his personal publish, he additionally added why ready for the mama leopard was a superb resolution.

“It was a well thought out decision not to remove them from location. But remove all disturbances and put a 24X7 vigil. Idea was to wait and provide protection. If mother doesn’t come for substantial time then backup plan. But she came and took the cubs,” he defined.

Take a have a look at the video:

These 7-8 days previous cubs had been discovered by staff. Area was cordoned & monitoring was accomplished. A 24 hour wait & mom took them to protected location ! pic.twitter.com/bAKl78OvV4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2022

The publish has been shared a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued over 75,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“Good news, thanks for sharing Parveen,” wrote a Twitter person. “Understanding nature and allowing it to take its own course is more important than unnecessary interventions made in hurry… Kudos to your staff,” posted one other. “Excellent conservation work done by your team sir. Kudos,” expressed a 3rd. “Wow wonderful,” commented a fourth. “Lovely! Glad their mother came back,” shared a fifth.

