Mama receives graduation degree while holding toddler in her arms. Watch

A video of a lady receiving her commencement degree whereas holding her toddler in her arms has turn out to be a supply of pleasure for a lot of on social media. The clip reveals the proud mama going to the stage and getting her diploma along with her cute daughter by her aspect.

The video was posted on the Instagram web page Good News Movement. They additionally shared an in depth caption together with the video.

“DEGREE WITH HER BABY: This woman just received her journalism degree Monday from Rutgers with her toddler in her arm. Cassie tells Good News Movement, ‘Crossing the stage with her was something I had imagined since driving to classes with her in my belly. It was one of my proudest moments to finally be doing it and having her cross the stage with me was so full circle and special for me!’ She plans to report around the world with her daughter Luna,” they added.

The video has been posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 35,000 likes and the numbers are growing. It had additionally gathered varied appreciative feedback.

“Con-grad-ulations mama! That cutie pie must be so proud! Hard work!” posted an Instagram person. “I love that her little one had a gown as well!” shared one other. “This woman is a boss! How cool is that?!?” praised a 3rd. “Thank you for sharing!!” commented a fourth. “Precious moment,” wrote a fifth.

