Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s help to check erosion by River Ganga

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee despatched a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday searching for the Centre’s assist to test erosion by River Ganga in three districts and stop flooding of different rivers in north Bengal.

Erosion by River Ganges is a perpetual drawback in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Around 2800 hectares of land has been engulfed by the river and there was injury to properties to the tune of ₹1,000 crore within the final 15 years.

In 2005, the union water assets ministry prolonged the work jurisdiction of Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA) over a stretch of 120 km– 40 km upstream and 80 km downstream– for the aim of endeavor anti-erosion and river financial institution safety work in the complete stretch.

“In spite of several persuasions from the state government FBPA has not addressed the problem adequately in the extended jurisdiction of 120 km. This has further aggravated the land loss due to river erosion over 400 sq km on 15 blocks of the three districts,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.

To add to the woes, in 2017 the centre scaled down the jurisdiction of the FBPA from 120 km to round 17 km. In the identical yr Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi to revive the prolonged jurisdiction of FBPA in order that the central company takes up the anti-erosion and river financial institution safety work.

The state authorities has spent greater than ₹168 crore to strengthen the embankments at 31 weak places. Work can be occurring in one other 10 km stretch which grew to become weak after the 2021 monsoon. It would price ₹80 crore.

According to the newest evaluation, 37 places with a size of 28.8 km are weak and require quick consideration. The concomitant expenditure for river financial institution safety can be to the tune of ₹571 crore.

The state authorities raised the difficulty of accelerating the jurisdiction of the FBPA with the union ministry in August 2021 when a delegation from the state went to satisfy the Prime Minister.

“I would, therefore, request you to kindly reconsider the decision of withdrawal of the extended jurisdiction of FBPA, so as to fulfil the earlier commitment of the centre and arrange for taking up urgent bank protection schemes in the entire stretch in consultation with the state government,” the chief minister wrote within the letter.

She additionally flagged the difficulty of perpetual floods and erosion of trans-boundary rivers reminiscent of Mahananda, Fulhar, Tangon and Atrayee which is a priority for 21 blocks in three districts – Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

After the 2017 flood, which affected 4978 sq km of land and inflicted injury value ₹2570 crore, the state got here up with a Flood Management Scheme. It was shared with the Ganga Flood Control Commission in May 2021.