Mamata Banerjee’s Meet Over Party Friction With Nephew, Prashant Kishor

A gathering to debate a rising rift between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee started on the West Bengal Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday.

The assembly is ostensibly meant to handle simmering tensions over Abhishek Banerjee’s push to advertise a ‘One Man, One Post’ coverage within the occasion, resented by among the occasion’s older guard, a few of whom maintain a number of posts throughout the ruling institution.

But many see it as reflective of the rising friction between Ms Banerjee and her more and more formidable nephew, who’s successfully the occasion’s second in command.

Caught within the crossfire is I-PAC, the political consultancy group of Prashant Kishor, which has been working with the Trinamool because the West Bengal elections, with Abhishek Banerjee seen as the principle liaison between the occasion and the savvy political consultants.

On Friday, a public spat erupted between Trinamool chief Chandrima Bhattacharya and I-PAC after she alleged that her social media accounts had been “misused” by Prashant Kishor’s crew – a declare that was promptly challenged.

“A Twitter account in my name was created by I-PAC before the election. Today it posted something about ‘one person one post’ without my knowledge. I strongly protest against it,” Ms Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

The I-PAC countered, “I-PAC doesn’t handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being ‘allegedly (mis)used’.”

A soundbite by Ms Banerjee to journalists on Monday whereas on her method to Uttar Pradesh to assist Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s marketing campaign additionally fanned buzz a couple of fallout between the Trinamool chief and nephew, who’s spearheading the occasion’s Goa foray.

Asked if she was going to marketing campaign in Goa, she mentioned “Somebody is doing, so I am not. I am going to other places… in greater interest”, a curious remark and an much more curious reference to Abhishek Banerjee as “somebody”.

An inside squabble over the marketing campaign got here to a head final week when two competing lists of candidates for the upcoming civic polls got here out of the occasion – prompting Mamata Banerjee to take a aspect and again the faction perceived because the outdated guard.

Sources near I-PAC, nevertheless, declare there isn’t a rift with the Chief Minister.