‘Mamma mia’: Resurgent Ferrari prances to one-two finish in Bahrain GP

Formula One kicked off its 2022 season within the kingdom of Bahrain on Sunday. And whereas there have been loads of similarities with final season’s notorious finale within the UAE, this felt like a brand new starting for the game. A brand new period. A brand new order.

Ferrari, extra pranging horse than prancing horse lately, in the end claimed a superb one-two by means of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. But that tells solely half the story of an interesting first race which threw up no finish of drama, together with each Red Bulls retiring within the remaining laps with suspected gasoline pump points, gifting Lewis Hamilton an surprising podium end despite his Mercedes “porpoising” – bouncing up and down because of the airflow beneath the automobile.

A brand new period: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr after their one-two end on the Bahrain Grand Prix. Credit:Getty

Karma? That depends upon the place you stand on Abu Dhabi. But Hamilton’s military of followers will little doubt have loved Red Bull’s twin DNFs, which group principal Christian Horner described because the group’s “worst nightmare”. They may also have loved the way in which world champion Max Verstappen misplaced his rag at his personal group over their technique within the mid-part of the race as he tried however didn’t get the higher of Leclerc. Afterwards, Verstappen stated he felt that they had price him an opportunity of victory. As for the DNFs, he was even much less impressed.

“Problems can happen, and you might retire but at this level it shouldn’t happen,” he noticed.