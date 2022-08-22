Mamphela Ramphele | Violence is a common thread in our mining industry troubles | News24

Police spherical up suspected zama zamas throughout a latest raid in Krugersdorp after eight ladies had been raped within the space.

The latest gang rapes of younger ladies within the deserted mines in West Rand is a painful results of successive governments’ failures to carry the mining business accountable for guaranteeing closure of mines and rehabilitation of the land, writes Mamphela Ramphele.

Recent occasions remind us that the South African mining business is constructed on the foundations of the violence of dispossession and the character of the method of extracting extremely desired minerals from the bowels of Mother Earth. Successive ANC governments have failed dismally to rework and regulate the mining business to make its violence historical past.

The cruellest irony of all of it is the perpetuation of the structural violence of dispossession compounded by the migrant labour system that continues to undermine African household life. Black males proceed to be housed in single-sex hostels that violate their human dignity. The lack of privateness and the poor state of the services have led to the mushrooming of shacks on and round mine properties as a type of self-help to safe privateness. The authorities and the employees’ unions have failed to rework this humiliating system.

Failure to carry mining business accountable

The horrific crimes, together with the latest gang rapes of younger ladies within the deserted mines in West Rand, are painful outcomes of successive governments’ failures to carry the mining business accountable for guaranteeing closure of mines and rehabilitation of the land. The provisions of the 2002 Mineral and Petroleum Resources Act are crystal clear in regards to the requirements to be met from cradle to the grave of every mine.

Government failures are additionally evident on the native ranges the place municipalities in whose jurisdiction mining operations are positioned. Basic bodily and social infrastructure is in a extreme state of disrepair. Basic providers akin to roads, water and sanitation and waste removals are past the capability of many municipalities. The authorities continues to violate the proper of residents to dignified human settlements and primary providers.

Many poor residents stay in shacks in and round operational and deserted mines. Residents of those areas are stranded ex-mine employees, native and international. They all eke out a dwelling in undignified circumstances, as a result of their choices post-closure of mines, are restricted. The beneficiaries of presidency failure and non-compliance of mining corporations are crime syndicates who extract the remaining minerals by exploiting poor ex-miners.

Why have our landscapes been scarred by mine dunes, open shafts, and polluting chemical compounds and heavy metals, oozing into waterways in our water-scarce nation? Why are the mining corporations which have made billions of rands over many a long time not being held accountable for correct mine closure?

The Minister of Mineral and Energy Affairs, Gwede Mantashe, failed to reply to a direct query from a journalist a couple of weeks in the past about why the federal government was not imposing orderly closure of mines by holding mining corporations accountable. He characteristically digressed to talk about the federal government closing gaping mining holes within the East Rand. Why ought to our taxes be used to wash up after rich mining corporations which have uncared for their duties?

Marikana bloodbath

The tenth Anniversary of the Marikana Massacre shines a light-weight on the violence of inequity inside the pay construction of our mining business. The direct reason for this bloodbath was the slave wages which were paid to black mine employees from the start of time. Lonmin employees in 2012 had been merely demanding a dwelling wage in an business the place the hole between the CEOs and lower-level employees is a scandal.

Sadly, the inequities proceed.

Take as an example, the CEO of Sibanye/Stillwater’s 2020/21 compensation of R300 million in comparison with the R150 000 for rock drillers within the 2021/22 monetary 12 months. We could be unwise to neglect that 44 Marikana miners died preventing to safe a hike to this low- stage wage from its pre-strike stage of R48 000.

Effective policing leading to arrests and convictions of the criminals concerned within the West Rand rapes, must be complemented by prosecuting the mining corporations who’ve deserted unprofitable mines with out guaranteeing the correct closure, rehabilitation and safety of those mining areas. Gender-based violence is pushed by our failure to rework our social relationships in the direction of a society imbued with the values of Ubuntu to advertise respectful complementary relationships between women and men.

We must honour those that have borne the brunt of the legacy and perpetuation of structural violence in our society, by holding our authorities accountable to finish this violence. The authorities should implement provisions of the legal guidelines of the nation to guard the weak from the robust. Only competent public servants must be appointed to serve the poorest amongst us at native, provincial and nationwide, to revive their dignity and allow them to develop into contribution members of society. As residents we should finish our complacency within the face of the violation of the rights and dignity of our fellow residents, and demand accountability from authorities.

– Mamphela Ramphele Co-President of the Club of Rome and Co-Founder of ReimagineSA.

