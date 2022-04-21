Man, 19, Critically Injured In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man is combating for his life after a capturing Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly earlier than 5 p.m. to a number of stories of a capturing on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers discovered the sufferer on the street with what gave the impression to be a life-threatening gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

Paramedics introduced the wounded teenager to a hospital for remedy.

READ MORE: First Black-Owned Twin Cities Bank Officially Opens Next Week

According to police, a preliminary investigation means that the sufferer was standing exterior a automobile and speaking with the folks inside when the pictures rang out. The automobile sped off, fleeing the scene.

Police are working to assemble extra proof. So far, no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Increased Interest In MN Medical Cannabis Program With Sale Of Flower Legal, State Program Director Says

Anyone with data on the capturing is requested to depart an nameless tip with CrimeStoppers (800-222-8477).