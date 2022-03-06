Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago cops at an outside scorching canine stand has been charged with tried homicide, authorities mentioned.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the capturing early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts of tried homicide, one felony depend of possession of a managed substance and a misdemeanor depend of possession of hashish.

Harris-Caldwell is scheduled to seem in bond court docket on Sunday, police mentioned. It’s unclear if he has an legal professional.

The two cops’ accidents weren’t life-threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown mentioned.

Brown mentioned one of many officers was ready in line together with the gunman round 3:30 a.m. Friday on the Original Maxwell Street scorching canine stand on town’s West Side. He mentioned a gun fell from the person’s waistband when he reached into his pocket to pay for his order.

The officer observed the gun however earlier than he might do something, the person picked it up and started firing, Brown mentioned.

He mentioned the pictures struck the officer, who was standing close to the suspect, whereas the officer’s associate, who had been sitting inside a police automobile, additionally was struck when the suspect fired at the very least thrice into the car.

A video digital camera captured what occurred, authorities mentioned. Officers close by heard the pictures and chased the suspect and captured him a short while later, police mentioned.