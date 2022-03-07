Man, 31, found dead in submerged car

The physique of a 31-year-old man has been recovered and recognized in Queensland because the dying toll from the state’s devastating floods rise to 13.

Troy Hearnden was found on Monday afternoon after his automotive was recovered from floodwaters within the Condamine River in Warwick.

Authorities had been trying to find Mr Hearnden for over every week, after he disappeared on February 27. He was final seen driving a Volkswagen Polo and had spoken to an in depth pal that day.

A pal posted on Facebook: “RIP Troy Hearnden gone but not forgotten going to miss ya brother fly high till we meet again”.

The Bureau of Metereology has warned residents that the trough that triggered thunderstorms and areas of widespread rainfall on Sunday has now moved north.

River catchments within the area stay moist following the weekend rainfall with flooding persevering with in some areas.

Flood warnings are present for:

— Mary River (Downstream of Gympie)

— Lower Brisbane River (Particularly the creeks and tributaries together with Lockyer Creek, Laidley Creek, Warrill Creek and the Bremer River)

— Condamine Rivers (Upper Condamine River and tributaries)

— Macintyre River (Particularly creeks and tributaries)

Queensland’s Police Commissioner, Katarina Carroll warned locals to pay attention to the dangers that include comparable storms.

“It is still quite saturated and we will expect flash flooding,” she stated.

“Please be patient, please keep off flooded waters.”

Another man’s physique was present in his automotive late on Sunday night after he was swept off a flooded crossing within the South Burnett area.

The man, in his 60s, was travelling with a lady when their automotive was swept off the highway close to MP Creek in Wondia.

The girl managed to flee and cling to a tree.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick on Monday estimated the price of the flood disaster is within the state may attain as much as $2.5 billion.