Man, 52, fighting for life after crash on the Gold Coast

A 52-year-old man was combating for his life after his car rolled and crashed on the Gold Coast on Sunday morning.

Police imagine the Surfers Paradise man was travelling on Southport Nerang Road at Southport in a Mercedes-Benz when it rolled about 1.10am.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the Gold Coast crash.

The driver, who was the only real occupant of the car, was rushed in a vital situation to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating and anybody with info, related CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.