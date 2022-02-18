Man, 68, killed at resort in North West while trying to protect his family | News24

A 68-year-old man was killed whereas making an attempt to defend his household at a resort within the North West on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, it’s alleged that round 01:00 three folks entered the villa wherein the person and his household have been sleeping.

“A confrontation ensued while the victim was trying to protect his family,” she stated.

The assailants fired a number of photographs and the person was killed.

Myburgh stated two cellphones have been stolen in the course of the theft.

A case of theft and homicide was opened for investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with info can contact the investigating officer, Job Monnagaratoeon, on 072 092 2348.

