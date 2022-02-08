Man, 72, drowns after falling through ice while skating at Northern California lake

A 72-year-old man drowned after six folks fell by way of ice right into a Northern California lake Saturday whereas ice skating, authorities stated.

Eight folks have been skating on the Stampede Reservoir, simply north of Truckee, when six of them fell into the frigid waters, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office stated in a launch. The workplace Monday recognized the 72-year-old sufferer as William Smallfield of Truckee.

Water temperature on the time was round 34 levels, stated Randy Malm, dive chair of a volunteer rescue crew from Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which was referred to as out to the scene.

At these temperatures, folks will expertise a chilly shock upon coming into the water, making respiration troublesome, and a few will start to panic, he stated.

The two skaters who had not fallen by way of started to assist folks out of the water, however the group overpassed Smallfield below the water, the Sheriff’s Office stated. He had reportedly been the farthest from the social gathering.

The skaters contacted authorities, who despatched helicopters to go looking the reservoir. The dive crew additionally responded, however no divers entered the water, Malm stated. Instead, the crew searched the realm utilizing air models and an underwater drone.

Smallfield was not discovered Saturday, and search efforts have been placed on maintain earlier than resuming Sunday morning.

The dive crew discovered him Sunday utilizing the underwater drone about 37 toes below the floor, on the sting of an underwater canyon practically 200 toes deep, Malm stated.

Malm stated the reservoir “still had a lot of open water” across the iced-over areas, which have been turning into unstable due to rising temperatures, which have been round 55 levels within the space Saturday.

Malm added that folks ought to abide by the “1:10:1″ precept for self-rescue within the occasion that they fall into frigid waters.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, individuals who fall by way of ice have one minute to manage their respiration and settle down, round 10 minutes to drag themselves from the water earlier than they will not successfully use their legs and arms, after which round one hour to heat up earlier than they lose consciousness due to hypothermia.