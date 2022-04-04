Man, 75, charged after allegedly sexually assaulting boy at Central Station

A 75-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in a rest room at Central Station over the weekend.

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly stopped by the person within the bogs about 3pm on Saturday and was assaulted within the Country Concourse bathrooms.

A 75-year-old man is arrested in Mortdale in Sydney’s south on Sunday night, after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in a rest room at Central Station on Saturday. Credit:Police Media

The boy advised his mom who reported the incident to police.

As a part of the investigation, police carried out a search warrant on the man’s unit in Mortdale, in Sydney’s south, on Sunday night. Clothing and digital gadgets have been seized.