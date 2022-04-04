Man, 75, charged after allegedly sexually assaulting boy at Central Station
A 75-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in a rest room at Central Station over the weekend.
The 15-year-old boy was allegedly stopped by the person within the bogs about 3pm on Saturday and was assaulted within the Country Concourse bathrooms.
The boy advised his mom who reported the incident to police.
As a part of the investigation, police carried out a search warrant on the man’s unit in Mortdale, in Sydney’s south, on Sunday night. Clothing and digital gadgets have been seized.
He was arrested and brought to Kogarah police station the place he was charged with aggravated sexual activity with a baby between 14 and 16 years and deliberately sexually touching a baby between the ages of 10 and 16 years.
He was refused bail and can seem at Sutherland Local Court on Monday.
