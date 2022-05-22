Man, 78, Dies After Car Collides With Pickup South Of Kellogg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 78-year-old man was killed and a young person was damage Friday after their vehicles collided in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck slammed right into a Ford Taurus on the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42, simply south of Kellogg.

Killed within the crash was the motive force of the Taurus, recognized as James Gander of Kellogg. The pickup’s driver, a 19-year-old from Welch, suffered non-life-threatening accidents. She was handled at Wabasha Hospital.

Investigators say that street situations have been dry on the time of the crash. Both drivers have been carrying their seat belts.