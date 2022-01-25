Man accused of assaulting sleeping woman

A person is accused of breaking right into a Melbourne residence within the early hours of the morning earlier than allegedly sexually assaulting a lady as she slept.

Police are trying to find a person who allegedly sexually assaulted a lady as she slept at her residence in Melbourne’s interior north.

The man allegedly broke into the ladies’s Fitzroy North residence within the early hours of Saturday morning earlier than assaulting her whereas she slept.

Victoria Police have now launched particulars of the alleged incident in a bid to trace down the person accountable.

“The man appears to be wearing clothing similar to that described by the victim,” the spokeswoman stated.

He ran from the home after the girl screamed when she awakened.

Her accomplice tried to comply with the alleged offender, however was unable to trace him down.

A variety of private gadgets have been additionally stolen from the property together with a pockets and digital tools, police stated.

Officers wish to communicate to the person pictured on the safety footage.

Anyone with data is urged to name Crime Stoppers.