Man accused of assaulting sleeping woman

Police are trying to find a person who allegedly sexually assaulted a lady as she slept at her house in Melbourne’s inside north.

The man allegedly broke into the ladies’s Fitzroy North house within the early hours of Saturday morning earlier than assaulting her whereas she slept.

Victoria Police have now launched particulars of the alleged incident in a bid to trace down the person accountable.

“The man appears to be wearing clothing similar to that described by the victim,” the spokeswoman stated.

Camera Icon Sexual Crimes Squad detectives have launched photos of a person following a sickening sexual assault in Fitzroy North earlier this month. Credit: Supplied

He ran from the home after the lady screamed when she awakened.

Her companion tried to comply with the alleged offender, however was unable to trace him down.

Quite a few private gadgets have been additionally stolen from the property together with a pockets and digital gear, police stated.

Officers wish to converse to the person pictured on the safety footage.

Anyone with info is urged to name Crime Stoppers.