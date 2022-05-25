Man accused of Bontle Mashiyane’s murder released on parole 5 months ago | News24

Police have arrested 5 individuals linked to the homicide of Bontle Mashiyane whose physique was dumped within the bushes.

One of the accused, Collen Hlongwane is an ex-convict and paroled twice – again in 2008 and later once more in 2016

Community members have since retaliated by burning three homes belonging to the accused.

One of the lads linked to the homicide of a six-year-old Mpumalanga woman was launched on parole 5 months in the past for homicide.

Collen Hlongwane, 36, is a former convict who was paroled twice beforehand – in 2008 and 2016.

According to Correctional Service Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, Hlongwane was first convicted in 2008 after he was discovered responsible of tried homicide and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was then sentenced to 10-years imprisonment, nevertheless, two years later he was granted parole in April 2013, he stated.

In March 2014, Nxumalo stated Hlongwane was convicted for breaking parole circumstances when he dedicated homicide.

He was sentenced to only over three and a half years in jail for breaking parole circumstances.

He was additionally discovered responsible of the homicide and sentenced to 12 years in 2016.

Nxumalo stated:

Hlongwane solely served 5 years in jail earlier than he was launched on parole final 12 months [2021] December.

Just 5 months after his launch, Hlongwane was again in court docket for allegedly being one of many individuals who murdered Bontle Mashiyane.

He was arrested alongside Thapelo Ngomane, 25, and Ntombi Mgwenya, 40.

The three appeared earlier than the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday the place they deserted their bail functions.

They face fees of rape, homicide, kidnapping, and dealing in human elements.

On Tuesday, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala stated two extra suspects have been arrested in reference to Bontle’s homicide.

He stated Samuel Tsela, 63, and his son Philasande Tsela, 28, appeared earlier than the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning on fees of kidnapping, rape and homicide.

The duo have been remanded in custody and was set to hitch Hlongwane, Ngomane, Mgwenya on 24 June for his or her subsequent look, stated Mohlala.

He added:

Community members of Mganduzweni, Mpumalanga have since been angered by what transpired of their neighbourhood which allegedly prompted the motion of setting the accused homes on hearth.

On Monday evening, Mpumalanga police responded to the scene the place three homes in Mganduzweni, close to Hazyview in Mpumalanga have been set alight.

It is alleged that the homes focused belonged to these arrested in reference to Bontle’s homicide.

Mohlala stated the rationale for the homes being burned down was that neighborhood members have been upset about Bontle’s homicide.

