Man accused of killing Charlise Mutten hit with more charges

The man accused of killing his fiancee’s nine-year-old daughter, Charlise Mutten, has been charged by NSW Police with additional offences, together with the possession of weapons and little one abuse materials.

In January, Justin Stein, 31, was charged with murdering Charlise. They had been staying with household at Mr Stein’s household property within the Blue Mountains earlier than she was reported lacking on Friday, January 14.

Police allege Mr Stein killed Charlise and dumped her physique in a barrel close to the Colo River after he allegedly tried to take the schoolgirl’s physique out in a ship and eliminate it, just for him to be unable to start out the vessel.

Using CCTV, investigators tracked Stein’s journey from interior Sydney to the placement her physique was discovered on Tuesday, January 18.