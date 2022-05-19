Man accused of killing Charlise Mutten hit with more charges
The man accused of killing his fiancee’s nine-year-old daughter, Charlise Mutten, has been charged by NSW Police with additional offences, together with the possession of weapons and little one abuse materials.
In January, Justin Stein, 31, was charged with murdering Charlise. They had been staying with household at Mr Stein’s household property within the Blue Mountains earlier than she was reported lacking on Friday, January 14.
Police allege Mr Stein killed Charlise and dumped her physique in a barrel close to the Colo River after he allegedly tried to take the schoolgirl’s physique out in a ship and eliminate it, just for him to be unable to start out the vessel.
Using CCTV, investigators tracked Stein’s journey from interior Sydney to the placement her physique was discovered on Tuesday, January 18.
Police say on February 3 they performed a search of the Mount Wilson property and the encircling bushland and located two firearms and ammunition. The gadgets had been seized and underwent forensic examination.
Loading
On Thursday, police visited Silverwater jail, arrested him and charged him with the extra offences as a part of their investigations into the alleged homicide.
He has been hit with two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition with out a licence or allow, and aggravated break and enter in firm.
He has additionally been charged with two counts of possessing little one abuse materials for unrelated issues.