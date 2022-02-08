Man accused of setting girlfriend alight chooses custody over bail | News24

A Cape Town man accused of setting his girlfriend alight in Gugulethu determined to not apply for bail.

Lwazi Sibandana is accused of setting his girlfriend, Jacqueline Mpontsana, alight.

Mpontsana flailed round the home in terror and later died in hospital.

A person accused of setting his girlfriend alight determined to not apply for bail when he appeared within the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

It’s alleged that Lwazi Sibindana attacked gender-based violence activist Jacqueline Mpontsana in Gugulethu in September final 12 months.

He went on the run however was ultimately arrested.

The couple had skilled extreme arguments earlier than, however they appeared to determine to make a recent begin.

According to an announcement earlier than the court docket, they began arguing round midnight on 19 September. At one level, he grabbed a cooldrink bottle and left the home. Others in the home thought he was fetching one thing to drink however when he returned, he allegedly emptied the bottle, which contained petrol, over Jacqueline and set her alight.

READ | Cape Town man arrested months after allegedly burning girlfriend to death

Her aunt, Yolisa Tingwe, tried to assist her however her garments additionally caught fireplace. It is known that the aunt was not bodily injured.

Mpontsana was taken to a hospital for therapy for extreme burns, however she died.

Her colleagues in a division that was headed by suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, have been shattered by what occurred and provided a R5 000 reward for Sibindane’s whereabouts in order that he might reply questions on her loss of life.

Lwazi Sibindana. (SAPS)

Mpontsana was survived by a Grade 7 little one.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) mentioned Sibindana opted to remain in custody whereas ready for his trial.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila mentioned his subsequent look was set for six May.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.