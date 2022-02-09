Man accused of sexually assaulting boy, 11, changes his attorney mid-trial | News24

A 53-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in a public rest room in 2018.

His trial was postponed on Wednesday after he terminated the mandate of his legal professional.

In one other case, he and a widely known advocate face over 700 fees of kid pornography, rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The trial of a 53-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy needed to be postponed after he terminated the mandate of his legal professional.

He briefly appeared within the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, and his legal professional knowledgeable the courtroom that his mandate for the trial had been terminated.

The legal professional defined that the accused had opted to proceed with a authorized help legal professional due to monetary constraints.

The accused’s choices got here in the course of the trial, the place the sufferer has been testifying.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday for the accused to safe the illustration of a authorized help legal professional and for disclosure of the docket contents.

It is anticipated that the matter will result in one other postponement for the brand new legal professional to get trial-ready.

Charges

News24 beforehand reported that the accused was charged with 4 counts of sexual assault referring to an incident in 2018.

It is alleged that the person accosted the boy within the bogs at an upmarket nation membership in Johannesburg.

The boy was on the nation membership to play a hockey match towards a rival college.

After being substituted at half-time, he went to the bathroom, the place it’s alleged that he met the accused.

“He went into the urinals and was approached and blocked [by the accused],” the mom of the sufferer informed News24.

“[The accused] had his arm in a sling and told [the boy] that he needed help with his pants because he only had one available hand.”

The accused then allegedly compelled the boy to the touch his penis 4 instances earlier than the boy received away.

According to the cost sheet, the accused was arrested on 24 August 2018 and launched on R5 000 bail three days later.

Child intercourse ring

The accused was arrested once more in 2021, together with a widely known advocate who has acted as a High Court choose, for allegedly committing quite a few sexual offences towards different minors.

The alleged crimes dedicated within the human trafficking, youngster pornography and rape case towards the advocate and his co-accused began in September 2020 and resulted in July 2021, shortly earlier than their arrests.

According to the indictment, the accused face greater than 700 fees, together with a whole lot of counts referring to youngster pornography, a number of counts of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The last indictment paints an image of a well-organised youngster intercourse ring that focused minors, grooming them after which promoting them to be raped.

The indictment lists 4 victims aged 15 and 16.

The victims had been allegedly focused by way of social media after which trafficked to Gauteng, the place they had been stated to have been sexually groomed earlier than being bought to purchasers.

According to the indictment, the advocate’s co-accused additionally groomed the youngsters to carry out sexual acts on older “clients” he had safe.

“Accused one (advocate’s co-accused) arranged the clients and schedules of clients who the children would service daily at his residence,” the indictment learn.

“Accused one would take a certain percentage of the money for himself that these clients would pay to the children for sexual acts.”

The indictment additionally said that “[the advocate] made travel arrangements to move the children from accused one’s place of residence to his home, where the children would engage in sexual acts with him, his friends, and thereafter be paid”.

Both males have additionally been charged with rape.

Indictment breakdown of fees towards the 2 accused:

• 664 fees of illegal possession of kid pornography • Three fees of making youngster pornography • Two fees of importing or procuring youngster pornography • Three fees of the illegal distribution of kid pornography • Three fees of trafficking individuals • One cost of making an attempt to site visitors an individual • Four fees of benefitting from the providers of a kid sufferer of trafficking • Nine fees of facilitating, financing or selling the trafficking of individuals • Five fees of rape • Four fees of sexual assault • One cost of compelled rape • Two fees of compelled sexual assault • Seven fees of sexual exploitation or benefitting from the sexual exploitation of a kid • Three counts of sexually grooming a toddler • Three counts of utilizing kids for or benefitting from youngster pornography

While the accused has pleaded within the sexual assault case, he can’t but be named as he has not pleaded within the case with the advocate.

The accused can’t be named by way of the Sexual Offences Act till they’ve pleaded to the fees.

