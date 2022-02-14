Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Robbing Woman Inside East Village Apartment Building Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police try to establish a person suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a girl within the East Village.

According to police, the person approached the 23-year-old contained in the foyer of her house constructing close to Saint Marks Place and 1st Avenue at round 5 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The man sexually assaulted the girl and eliminated her purse earlier than leaving, police mentioned. The purse contained a digital camera, pockets and bank card, police mentioned.

The girl was taken to the hospital and handled for a swollen lip and cuts to her mouth. She was in steady situation, police mentioned.

Anyone with any data is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You also can submit a tip via their website or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.