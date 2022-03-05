Man accused of sexually assaulting woman with dementia at O.C. nursing home

Prosecutors on Friday charged a person with sexually assaulting an 85-year-old lady who was affected by dementia at a nursing house in Seal Beach.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, screams drew employees on the skilled-care nursing facility to the girl’s room. After pushing by means of the door, which had been barricaded with a wheelchair, nurses discovered Louie Alonso Alberto, 52, on high of the girl in her mattress, prosecutors stated.

Alberto, who additionally lived within the nursing house, had additionally been present in her room yesterday, in keeping with prosecutors.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer stated he had opened an investigation into how Alberto, who was beforehand convicted of inflicting corporal damage to a partner and imprisoned, was allowed to dwell in a nursing facility with individuals affected by dementia.

“A health and rehabilitation facility should be a place where people go to rest and recover,” stated Seal Beach Police Chief Philip L. Gonshak, whose officers arrested Alberto. “They certainly should never have to worry about being victimized while they’re healing.”

Alberto is charged with one rely of sodomizing an incompetent particular person and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, prosecutors stated. He has but to enter a plea and stays jailed on $1-million bail.

It was not clear late Friday whether or not Alberto had a lawyer who may communicate on his behalf.