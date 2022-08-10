Americas

Man accused of shooting Asian women at hair salon indicted for hate crime

Prince Abraham
Man indicted for hate crimes in Dallas Korean hair salon shooting

The man accused of firing a number of rounds at a Korean hair salon in Dallas in May has been indicted on Tuesday on a number of counts, together with hate crime enhancements. Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, allegedly began having delusions about Asians attacking him after he was concerned in a automotive crash with an Asian driver two years in the past, his girlfriend beforehand informed authorities. Smith was accused of getting into Hair World Salon within the 2200 block of Royal Lane at round 2:20 p.m. on May 11 and firing 13 pictures with a .22-caliber rifle earlier than fleeing in a pink Honda Odyssey minivan.



