Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

The man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle to the stage flooring throughout a efficiency on the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a lethal weapon.

The assault on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday evening throughout a sold-out look by the Emmy-winning entertainer as a part of an 11-day “Netflix is a Joke” pageant, that includes lots of the main names in stand-up comedy.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson stated the suspect had in his possession a reproduction handgun containing a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle.

A short while after the assault, Chappelle was joined onstage by fellow comedian Chris Rock, who took the microphone and quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” – a reference to his personal expertise of being slapped by the Hollywood star throughout the dwell Oscars telecast on March 27.

Chappelle appeared to emerge unscathed from Tuesday’s assault and went on with the present, ad-libbing jokes concerning the incident and about what occurred to the suspect, who was seen being chased down onstage by safety personnel.

Chappelle stated it was lucky his assailant was “clumsy,” including, “He’s back there getting stomped,” based on video footage of the altercation posted on-line by the movie star information web site TMZ.com.

Photos of the suspect seated on an ambulance gurney afterward confirmed his face visibly bruised and his proper arm apparently dislocated or damaged.

Police later recognized him as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was being held in jail on a $30,000 bond after being charged.

No court docket listening to was instantly scheduled for Lee, based on on-line jail information.

Follows ‘cancel culture’ controversy

There was no phrase from authorities a couple of motive for the assault, which based on The Los Angeles Times unfolded after a routine through which Chappelle, attired in a enterprise swimsuit, talked about comedians worrying extra about private security today and launched his personal safety guard on stage.

Chappelle drew a backlash final yr for materials offered in his Netflix comedy particular “The Closer” that some within the LGBTQ group branded as ridicule of transgender individuals. Supporters of the comic considered the fabric in query as a cry in opposition to “cancel culture.”

The comic himself alluded to the controversy from the stage shortly after he was tackled on Tuesday, quipping, “It was a trans man,” eliciting laughter from the gang.

The assault occurred because the comic, headlining a multi-act present billed as “Dave Chappelle and Friends,” was acknowledging a producer who was working on the present’s DJ sales space.

Video of the incident reveals the suspect charging onto the stage, apparently from the viewers, and launching his higher physique into Chappelle, slamming his shoulder into the comic’s ribs and chest.

Both males fell to the ground earlier than scrambling again to their toes, and the suspect darted away, chased briefly by Chappelle at first. He dodged a swarm of individuals for a number of seconds earlier than they tackled him close to the again of the stage.

The incident sparked instant comparisons to the Oscar-night conflict between Smith and Rock, an unprecedented incident on the globally televised occasion that prompted considerations that different performers may face copycat assaults.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” his spokesperson, Carla Sims, stated in an announcement on Wednesday, crediting Rock and fellow comedian-actor Jamie Foxx with serving to to “calm the crowd.”

Following the assault, she stated Chappelle launched the ultimate act of the present, the hip-hop musical duo Black Star. Other comedians on the invoice included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart, and Michelle Wolf.

Chappelle was “fully cooperating with the active police investigation of this incident,” Sims stated.

A consultant for the Hollywood Bowl, one of the well-known leisure venues in Los Angeles, informed Reuters the incident was underneath investigation, declining to remark additional.

