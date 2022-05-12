Man allegedly defrauded intellectually disabled colleague of $435K, brought from WA
A person has been extradited from Western Australia and can seem earlier than a Sydney court docket on Thursday after allegedly defrauding his intellectually disabled colleague of greater than $435,000.
Police allege the 52-year-old befriended his colleague and escorted him to a monetary establishment on various events between 2014 and 2016, coercing him to withdraw massive sums from his checking account.
In early 2020, the alleged sufferer, then aged 58, grew to become conscious greater than $435,000 had been withdrawn from his account and reported the matter to police, who started an investigation.
In April 2022, detectives utilized for, and have been granted, an arrest warrant for the alleged fraudster, who lives in Western Australia.
With the help of Western Australia Police, the person was arrested at a house in Gilwell Avenue at Kelmscott on Monday.
He appeared in Armidale Magistrates Court on Tuesday and NSW detectives have been granted an utility for his extradition.
He was escorted to NSW on Wednesday and brought to Mascot police station.
The man was charged with an impressive warrant for the offences of knowingly coping with the proceeds of crime and dishonestly acquiring monetary benefit by deception.
He was refused bail and can seem at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.