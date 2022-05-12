Man allegedly defrauded intellectually disabled colleague of $435K, brought from WA

A person has been extradited from Western Australia and can seem earlier than a Sydney court docket on Thursday after allegedly defrauding his intellectually disabled colleague of greater than $435,000.

Police allege the 52-year-old befriended his colleague and escorted him to a monetary establishment on various events between 2014 and 2016, coercing him to withdraw massive sums from his checking account.

The man will seem in court docket on Thursday after being extradited from Western Australia. Credit:Police Media

In early 2020, the alleged sufferer, then aged 58, grew to become conscious greater than $435,000 had been withdrawn from his account and reported the matter to police, who started an investigation.

In April 2022, detectives utilized for, and have been granted, an arrest warrant for the alleged fraudster, who lives in Western Australia.