Man allegedly stabbed to death by stepson during domestic violence dispute in KwaZulu-Natal | News24
The incident occurred on the deceased’s house in
Trenance Park in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, stated
that each the deceased’s accomplice and the stepson have been on the crime scene.
Private safety firm Reaction Unit South Africa
(RUSA) stated they discovered the person mendacity in a pool of blood within the passage when
they arrived on the scene.
RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram stated the person had
sustained 12 stab wounds to his again, chest and face.
Balram stated:
He confirmed no indicators of life and was declared deceased by [paramedics].
It’s alleged that the person and his accomplice have been
concerned in an argument, and that he had begun assaulting and strangling her.
The lady’s stepson had then intervened.
Balram stated that, throughout the altercation, the person
was repeatedly stabbed.
His stepson fled, however later returned whereas
paramedics have been attending to the scene.
