Man allegedly stabbed to death by stepson during domestic violence dispute in KwaZulu-Natal | News24

A 47-year-old man has died after he was allegedly

stabbed to dying by his stepson throughout a home violence dispute between the

man and the stepson’s mom.

The incident occurred on the deceased’s house in

Trenance Park in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, stated

that each the deceased’s accomplice and the stepson have been on the crime scene.

Private safety firm Reaction Unit South Africa

(RUSA) stated they discovered the person mendacity in a pool of blood within the passage when

they arrived on the scene.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram stated the person had

sustained 12 stab wounds to his again, chest and face.

Balram stated:

He confirmed no indicators of life and was declared deceased by [paramedics].

It’s alleged that the person and his accomplice have been

concerned in an argument, and that he had begun assaulting and strangling her.

The lady’s stepson had then intervened.

Balram stated that, throughout the altercation, the person

was repeatedly stabbed.

His stepson fled, however later returned whereas

paramedics have been attending to the scene.

