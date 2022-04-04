Man allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend, kills her police reservist boyfriend | News24

A Free State police reservist was stabbed to loss of life, allegedly by his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.

His girlfriend was injured through the assault.

The motive for the assault will not be but identified.

A person allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Wepener within the Free State and killed her police reservist boyfriend.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, the 39-year-old reservist who was stationed on the Thaba Nchu police station, was at residence along with his 34-year-old girlfriend on Saturday when her ex-boyfriend allegedly stormed in and began stabbing them.

“On Saturday evening, the police at Wepener Community Service Centre received a complaint of the attack on the victims at their residential place.

“A patrol automobile was dispatched…and on arrival, police found that the off-duty police reservist had been fatally stabbed,” Covane added.

The girlfriend was injured through the incident and was taken to hospital for remedy.

Covane stated police had been nonetheless looking for the lady’s “former boyfriend”.

He did not elaborate on the motive for the murder.

“Any member of the general public who might need data that may assist the police to find and arrest the suspect is requested to contact Warrant Officer Schalk Willem Pretorious on 082 454 0352,” Covane added.

