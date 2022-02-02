Man amputates penis while high on cannabis

A person struggling a cannabis-fuelled psychotic episode ‘completely amputated’ his personal penis with a pair of scissors, docs say.

A Thai man struggling a cannabis-fuelled psychotic episode “completely amputated” his personal penis with a pair of scissors, docs say.

The 23-year-old’s amputated penis “was deemed too dirty and fragile for reconstruction”, leaving him with a “penile stump” and requiring surgical procedure to permit him to urinate, docs from Chiang Mai University’s Department of Emergency Medicine wrote within the Journal of Medical Case Reports.

They mentioned that whereas there had been round 100 instances of male genital self-mutilation from psychiatric issues or substance-induced psychosis over the previous 20 years, self-amputation of the penis throughout cannabis-induced psychosis “has rarely been reported”.

“In this case report, we highlight a psychotic condition induced by recreational cannabis use, leading to penile self-amputation in a different manner,” they wrote.

The Thai man, who denied any earlier self-harm or psychiatric points, had smoked hashish for 2 years beforehand and had stopped for 3 months on the time of the incident.

After smoking two bongs, or about two grams of hashish, he developed an erection “without sexual stimulation, felt a severe persistent sharp pain in his penis, and reported that his glans looked distorted”.

“Intending to eradicate the pain, he decided to trim the penile skin several times and completely amputated his penis himself using scissors,” they wrote. “He reported awareness throughout the process.”

After two hours “the bleeding had not stopped”, and the person was delivered to hospital. “There was active bleeding at the penile base and a 5cm lacerated wound at the scrotum,” the docs wrote.

“The remaining penile stump was 2cm in length with loss of the whole penile skin. The amputated distal part of the penis was contaminated with ants and had fragile dorsal veins.”

A urologist was consulted for surgical intervention, and the “distal penis was deemed too dirty and fragile for reconstruction”.

“The patient was transferred to the operating theatre for emergency surgery,” they wrote.

“Bleeding was controlled, the penile stump irrigated and debrided, and scrotal urethrostomy was performed. He was admitted to the surgical ward. A psychiatrist diagnosed the patient with substance-induced psychotic disorder.”

The man reported visible and auditory hallucinations, reminiscent of “seeing moving shadows, hearing birds chirping or insects buzzing, depressed mood, and restricted affect”, however was ”coherent and delusional, with no suicidal concepts”.

After two weeks, he was capable of urinate in a sitting place. A second-stage penoplasty was deliberate however the man was unavailable for follow-up therapy as he relocated.

“Self-amputation of the penis due to cannabis-induced psychosis, as in our patient, is a devastating event that interferes with the quality of life, such as urination dysfunction or sexual function,” the docs wrote.

“Although psychosis is a manifestation in cannabis users, the method of self-amputation of the penis in cannabis-induced psychosis varies. Khan et al. reported a case of self-amputation of the penis in a patient with cannabis-induced psychosis whose penis was chopped off by a sharp object. On the other hand, in our patient, the penile skin was trimmed several times and then completely amputated using scissors. Several times of trimming rather than stopping after the first trimming indicated the calm self-harm and persistence due to psychosis.”

They famous that over time, the focus of THC in unlawful hashish had elevated from lower than 4 per cent to greater than 12 per cent, growing the chance of psychosis.

Last week, Thailand turned the primary nation in Asia to decriminalise marijuana, though authorities have left a grey area round its leisure use, Time journal reported.

