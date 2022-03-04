Man and his dog are killed in eight-car wreck in Los Alamitos

A person and his yellow Labrador retriever have been killed and three different individuals have been injured Thursday night in an eight-car wreck in Los Alamitos, authorities mentioned.

The Los Alamitos Police Department mentioned an preliminary crash occurred close to the intersection of Katella Avenue and Los Alamitos Boulevard at 6:15 p.m.

Robert Acosta, a Los Alamitos police spokesperson, mentioned the person and his canine have been in a midsize SUV and have been declared useless on the scene when paramedics arrived.

Two individuals trapped of their automobiles have been freed and brought to trauma facilities in secure situation. A fourth particular person was handled on the scene and launched.

Acosta mentioned it was not but clear what number of automobiles have been concerned within the preliminary crash. Six automobiles sustained extreme injury, he mentioned, whereas two others have been “fender-benders.”

The complete variety of individuals concerned within the crash was unclear, he mentioned.

Acosta mentioned investigators had simply begun their work, including that it was too early to specify potential causes for the wreck.