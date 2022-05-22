Man and his son’s reaction on buying a second-hand bicycle will melt your heart

Life is all about dwelling within the second and discovering pleasure in little issues. It is commonly stated that cash can’t purchase happiness and one must be content material in life with no matter they’ve. Well, this video of a person and his little son’s response on shopping for a second-hand bicycle will certainly show that happiness isn’t at all times about cash. Their response is admittedly pure and pleasant to look at.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter on May 21 and it’s got greater than 7.43 lakh views to date. The 15-second clip exhibits a person garlanding his new second-hand cycle and worshipping it whereas his toddler son is seen leaping with pleasure. The look of happiness on their faces is simply priceless to look at.

“It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

It’s only a second-hand bicycle. Look on the pleasure on their faces. Their expression says, they’ve purchased a New Mercedes Benz.❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6PUVjLLZW — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 21, 2022

“This is heavenly. God Bless them with more smiles and joys in life. Issue is not a cycle or a car, but how contended they are. Life is very simple, we make it materialistic,” a Twitter consumer commented on the put up. “Kid’s happiness is so contagious. Made my day. Thank you!” wrote one other. “Happiness is not a matter of time. It is the attitude of a person that makes him/her happy,” stated a 3rd. “Sir, it just recalled my childhood memory when my late father purchased new bicycle (cashier in Bank) and distributed sweet to all our neighbours. We as family celebrated the day, which I perhaps not celebrated when I purchased my Etios car,” reads one other remark.

What are your ideas about this pleasant video?