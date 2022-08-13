Man arrest after spate of Intercape bus attacks in Cape Town | News24

A suspect has been arrested in reference to the spate of assaults onlong distance Intercape buses.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility Daylin Mitchell welcomed the arrest.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Daylin Mitchell has welcomed the swift arrest of a 28-year-old man in reference to a string of assaults on Intercape bus drivers.

“I am grateful for this breakthrough and progress made by SAPS in the investigation… We will track this case in court and continue to follow up with SAPS until there’s a successful conviction,” stated Mitchell.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa stated the suspect was arrested in Klapmuts within the Cape Winelands throughout a tracing operation.

He faces homicide and tried homicide costs referring to the Cape Town assaults on the buses in March and April this yr.

In April, 35-year-old Intercape driver Bangikhaya Machana was shot, leading to him sustaining critical accidents. He died three days later in hospital.

In the assault in March, photographs have been fired at one other Intercape bus.

He stated provincial visitors will proceed to observe bus operations and with the help of SAPS, shall be looking out for any “patrol vehicles” that illegally cease and extort cash from buses and different automobiles alongside key routes between Western Cape and neighbouring provinces.

Three assaults have taken place this month alone.

The firm final week briefed Western Cape legislature’s standing committee on transport, revealing that police had made no arrests within the 9 instances of violence and intimidation reported by the long-distance business by April 2021.

It stated that thus far, there had been greater than 80 assaults in 2022, together with 19 shootings and 29 incidents of rocks being thrown. There have been 150 assaults final yr.

In one of many assaults on Wednesday, a driver travelling on the N2 heading to Cape Town Station to fetch passengers was shot and wounded close to the Jakes Gerwel Drive turn-off. He tried to take the off-ramp to get away and search assist however was injured, and the bus careened down a slope. The driver was taken to hospital.

A short time later, a second Intercape coach was shot at in the identical space. No one was injured, and there have been no passengers on board on the time. The coach was taken to the depot. On Sunday, a driver was shot and wounded exterior the depot. He was in a critical however steady situation.

In one other incident, a driver was shot and wounded exterior the depot, additionally left in a critical however steady situation.

The suspect is predicted to look in Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s courtroom on Monday.