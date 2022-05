DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Duluth have a person in custody after a five-hour standoff that ended peacefully in a single day.

Investigators stated a 36-year-old man was capturing a gun inside an condominium constructing close to downtown. The standoff began round 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The complete constructing was evacuated.

Police stated they plan to launch extra info on Monday.