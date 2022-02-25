Man arrested after allegedly being found with suspected stolen car parts worth R250 000 | News24

A 36-year-old Nigerian nationwide has been arrested after suspected stolen automotive elements value R250 000 have been discovered at his office within the Joburg CBD.

The arrest was made on Thursday afternoon and the person’s employer was nonetheless at giant.

Johannesburg police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, mentioned detectives have been busy with Operation Okae Molao after they visited Macabees Auto Sale Second Hand Goods Dealer.

“They inspected their books and found out that tail lights and headlights were not registered in their books.”

Mbele mentioned they arrested the worker they discovered on the retailer as he was promoting the suspected stolen merchandise.

“He was arrested for receiving and selling suspected stolen property worth R250 000.”

Mbele mentioned additionally they referred to as the proprietor of the enterprise, however they waited for 4 hours and he by no means arrived. He mentioned they have been persevering with with investigations and the arrested suspect was anticipated to look on the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

