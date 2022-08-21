Man arrested after boy, 13, raped on way home from soccer game | News24

Eastern Cape police have arrested a person for allegedly raping a 13-year-old boy.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana mentioned the 45-year-old man was accused of raping {the teenager} at Renny Locality in Libode every week in the past.

Kinana mentioned the teenager was on his means house from a soccer match when he met the person, who allegedly forcefully took him to his home and raped him in a single day.

“The victim managed to escape the following day and reported the matter. The suspect was traced and subsequently arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses unit.”

He is predicted to seem within the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Monday.