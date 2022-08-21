Man arrested after boy, 13, raped on way home from soccer game | News24
Eastern Cape police have arrested a person for allegedly raping a 13-year-old boy.
Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana mentioned the 45-year-old man was accused of raping {the teenager} at Renny Locality in Libode every week in the past.
Kinana mentioned the teenager was on his means house from a soccer match when he met the person, who allegedly forcefully took him to his home and raped him in a single day.
“The victim managed to escape the following day and reported the matter. The suspect was traced and subsequently arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses unit.”
He is predicted to seem within the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
We stay in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you possibly can belief. For 14 free days, you possibly can have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at present. Thereafter you’ll be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and when you cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.