Man arrested for flying drone over residence of Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf

A person has been arrested on suspicion of flying a drone over the King of Sweden’s residence close to Stockholm, Trend reviews citing Euronews.

The suspect was detained on Sunday afternoon close to Drottningholm Castle, one in all Sweden’s Royal Palaces, police stated.

The man is suspected of violating the legislation on the safety of delicate locations, such because the non-public residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

“We are not confirming the nationality of this person, we simply confirm the arrest of a man,” Stockholm police spokesman Ola Österling informed AFP.

The investigation has been partly handed over to the Swedish home intelligence company, Säpo.

The arrest comes as Sweden investigates a sequence of reviews of unknown drones being noticed in numerous Swedish areas.

Earlier this month, a number of drones had been reportedly noticed above Swedish nuclear energy vegetation and different delicate places.

A “military drone” was additionally reported in mid-January flying over the Swedish parliament and authorities buildings and the royal palace in central Stockholm.

Swedish police have stated that they weren’t but in a position to show that the suspected drones had been deployed by a international nation, regardless of almost 200 reviews.