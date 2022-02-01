Man arrested for flying drone over residence of Swedish King

A person has been arrested on suspicion of flying a drone over the King of Sweden’s residence close to Stockholm.

The suspect was detained on Sunday afternoon close to Drottningholm Castle, considered one of Sweden’s Royal Palaces, police stated.

The man is suspected of violating the regulation on the safety of delicate locations, such because the personal residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

“We are not confirming the nationality of this person, we simply confirm the arrest of a man,” Stockholm police spokesman Ola Österling advised AFP.

The investigation has been partly handed over to the Swedish home intelligence company, Säpo.

The arrest comes as Sweden investigates a collection of stories of unknown drones being noticed in numerous Swedish areas.

Earlier this month, a number of drones have been reportedly noticed above Swedish nuclear energy vegetation and different delicate areas.

A “military drone” was additionally reported in mid-January flying over the Swedish parliament and authorities buildings and the royal palace in central Stockholm.

Swedish police have stated that they weren’t but in a position to show that the suspected drones had been deployed by a overseas nation, regardless of almost 200 stories.

The Scandinavian nation has not too long ago bolstered its defences on the island of Gotland in opposition to a backdrop of tensions with Russia over Ukraine.