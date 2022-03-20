Man Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra: Police

The woman is present process therapy at Government Medical College and Hospital (Representational)

Nagpur:

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally unwell 8-year-old woman in Imambada space of Nagpur on Sunday, police stated.

An official stated Suraj Lokhande, who runs a juice stall within the locality, kidnapped the woman within the afternoon and raped her in his house.

She narrated her ordeal to her elder sister after which a criticism was filed, the Imambada police station official added.

“The man was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions. The girl is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur,” he stated.