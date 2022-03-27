Man arrested in connection with mass killing in Khayelitsha | News24

Police on the residence the place 4 folks have been murdered on 14 March 2022 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in reference to the deadly capturing of six folks within the Enkanini casual settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

He was wished for allegedly killing two girls and 4 males.

The victims, aged between 18 and 27, have been killed by three gunmen at 16:10, alongside Lindela Road, on 20 March.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa mentioned the person was arrested as a part of ongoing investigations.

Potelwa mentioned:

As the investigation features momentum, the detectives assigned to the case have their sights set on particular leads, with extra arrests imminent.

The man is anticipated to look in courtroom on Monday.

Potelwa beforehand mentioned that, after being alerted to the incident, police arrived and located the our bodies of 5 victims strewn throughout two scenes, 200m aside.

“The sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility,” Potelwa mentioned.

