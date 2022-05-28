Man arrested in connection with

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A person was arrested Friday after a number of indicators saying “school shooter” have been present in Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield, New Hampshire, the state’s Department of Safety introduced. Guy Hanson, 61, of Pittsfield, faces a number of fees.

Guy Hanson. New Hampshire State Police



An elevated quantity of law enforcement officials have been positioned at faculties within the communities because of the indicators. Multiple faculties initiated lockdowns as a precaution shortly after.

Hanson allegedly positioned the indicators across the communities, the Department of Safety stated, however they decided there isn’t a credible risk at the moment.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is investigating indicators that learn ‘faculty shooter!’ which have been present in a number of communities New Hampshire Department of Safety



One such signal was written on a paper plate. The security division launched a photograph of the plate however blurred a part of it “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Hanson was arrested on a felony cost of legal threatening and three misdemeanor fees together with false report back to regulation enforcement, false public alarm and legal threatening. He is being held in Merrimack County Jail pending a listening to scheduled for Tuesday.

No different suspects have been charged at the moment.