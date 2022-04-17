Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen during cellphone sale, Long Beach police say

Long Beach Police have arrested a person on suspicion of fatally capturing a 15-year-old boy who on Friday had organized to buy a cellphone from the suspect.

The man, Jose Bustamante Cardenas, 24, of Los Angeles contacted police and admitted his involvement within the capturing loss of life of Joshua Simmons, 15, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department stated in a information launch.

The capturing befell shortly earlier than 9:30 p.m. within the 1000 block of Via Wanda, police stated. Responding officers discovered Simmons had been shot a number of instances in his higher physique. They rendered help till Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and declared him useless on the scene, based on investigators.

Detectives discovered the teenager had organized to purchase a cellphone from Cardenas via a web based market app, police stated. During the transaction, they stated, an altercation befell that led to the capturing.

Cardenas was arrested and booked on the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of homicide. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Investigators stated they deliberate to current the case to the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace later within the week.

Anyone with data was requested to contact murder Dets. Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.