Man arrested in Mpumalanga for shooting and wounding wife, killing 3 in-laws | News24

A Mpumalanga man has been arrested for allegedly taking pictures his spouse and three of her relations.

The 42-year-old man allegedly shot the household throughout a home violence incident in Kanana in eMzinoni on Saturday afternoon.

An argument broke out between the person and his spouse whereas they had been visiting her household, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala stated:

The scenario turned violent, [and] he allegedly drew a pistol and shot on the 4 victims – his spouse, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

The gunman’s spouse survived the assault and was “fighting for her life” in hospital, stated Mohlala. The different three victims had been declared lifeless on the scene.

After the taking pictures, the person handed himself over to police in Ermelo. He additionally handed over his licensed pistol and ammunition, added Mohlala.

“The man was charged with three counts of murder, as well as an additional charge of attempted murder. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect and his wife were having some marital challenges, which might have fuelled the situation,” stated Mohlala.

The man is predicted to seem in court docket quickly.

