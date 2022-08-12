Man arrested on suspicion of raping a US tourist in central Paris

Authorities haven’t launched the suspect’s identify and nationality. The investigation was launched on Tuesday.

The girl, a 27-year-old American feminine vacationer, was raped final weekend in a public restroom within the 4th arrondissement in central Paris, a supply near the case advised CNN. The supply spoke on the situation of anonymity attributable to skilled norms.

French police declined to inform CNN when the arrest occurred because the case is already in authorized course of.

The space of the assault is a vacationer hotspot the place many well-known landmarks within the French capital may be discovered, together with Notre Dame and Centre Pompidou.