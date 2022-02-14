Man arrested over death of Springvale mother of five

A person has been arrested and might be questioned by police over the dying of a lady at a property in Melbourne’s south-east final week.

Homicide squad detectives arrested the 20-year-old in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday afternoon following a four-day investigation.

Homicide detectives are investigating the dying of a lady at a property in Melbourne’s south-east. Credit:Nine News

In a press release launched on Monday afternoon, Victoria Police stated the pair have been recognized to one another and investigators weren’t on the lookout for another suspects.

Emergency providers have been known as to a property on Glendale Road in Springvale about 12.10pm final Thursday following experiences a lady had been discovered lifeless.