Man arrested over death of Springvale mother of five
A person has been arrested and might be questioned by police over the dying of a lady at a property in Melbourne’s south-east final week.
Homicide squad detectives arrested the 20-year-old in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday afternoon following a four-day investigation.
In a press release launched on Monday afternoon, Victoria Police stated the pair have been recognized to one another and investigators weren’t on the lookout for another suspects.
Emergency providers have been known as to a property on Glendale Road in Springvale about 12.10pm final Thursday following experiences a lady had been discovered lifeless.
A bit of the road was cordoned off by police as they established against the law scene. Officers spoke to neighbours and eliminated brown paper luggage from the property.
Distraught relations arrived on the scene late on Thursday earlier than returning round lunchtime on Friday.
The relations revealed the lady who died was a mom of 5 and aged in her early 40s.
Neighbours stated they didn’t know the lady, and it’s believed she could have solely been dwelling within the neighbourhood for just a few months.
