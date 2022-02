A person has been arrested over the demise of a lady in Melbourne’s southeast.

The 20-year-old Springvale man was arrested on Monday afternoon within the CBD and can now be interviewed by detectives.

The arrest follows an incident on Thursday, 10 February when a 41-year-old Springvale girl was positioned deceased inside her Glendale Road residence.

Police say the 2 have been identified to one another and so they aren’t in search of anybody else.