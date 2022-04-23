Man arrested while allegedly believing he was meeting a child for sex

A 59-year-old man from Kenthurst will face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after he allegedly tried to satisfy with what he believed was a baby underneath 10 for intercourse on Friday.

Detectives say the person had been speaking on-line with what he believed was the mom of a kid underneath 10 “and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child”, police mentioned in an announcement on Saturday.

Police allege that unbeknown to the person, he was really speaking with Strike Force Trawler, whose 21 detectives use on-line stings to catch alleged little one abusers by impersonating kids or paedophiles who share little one abuse materials.

Investigators additionally raided his Kenthurst dwelling in Sydney’s north-west and seized digital storage units for additional examination.

Police allegedly started chatting with the person on-line earlier this month. He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with tried sexual activity with little one underneath 10, use carriage service to acquire little one underneath 16 years for sexual exercise and use carriage service to transmit little one abuse.