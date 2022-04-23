Man arrested while allegedly believing he was meeting a child for sex
A 59-year-old man from Kenthurst will face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after he allegedly tried to satisfy with what he believed was a baby underneath 10 for intercourse on Friday.
Detectives say the person had been speaking on-line with what he believed was the mom of a kid underneath 10 “and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child”, police mentioned in an announcement on Saturday.
Police allege that unbeknown to the person, he was really speaking with Strike Force Trawler, whose 21 detectives use on-line stings to catch alleged little one abusers by impersonating kids or paedophiles who share little one abuse materials.
Investigators additionally raided his Kenthurst dwelling in Sydney’s north-west and seized digital storage units for additional examination.
Police allegedly started chatting with the person on-line earlier this month. He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with tried sexual activity with little one underneath 10, use carriage service to acquire little one underneath 16 years for sexual exercise and use carriage service to transmit little one abuse.
What the person had allegedly informed investigators he wished to do was “unspeakable”, little one abuse squad Commander Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty mentioned.
“Parents and guardians should be involved in their children’s online activity and ensure they know they can come to you if they are uncomfortable with anything that happens online.
“Given that school holidays are under way, this man’s arrest should serve as a timely reminder that strangers exist online and frequently use the internet as a tool to groom children,” she mentioned.
“Any online platform that allows kids to be in contact with others they do not know or have only met in the online environment can put them at serious risk of harm.”