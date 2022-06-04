Man arrested with body armor, high-capacity ammo outside U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol police (USCP) on Friday morning arrested a person who was discovered parked in a automobile exterior the Capitol with physique armor, a pretend badge, a BB gun and a number of other high-capacity magazines, amongst different ammunition.

A patrol officer began speaking with the person, recognized as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe of Flint, Michigan, who was parked in his 2017 Dodge Charger close to Peace Circle on the west aspect of the Capitol at about 5 a.m., the USCP mentioned in a press release on its web site.

Felipe offered the Capitol law enforcement officials with a pretend badge that learn “Department of the INTERPOL” and claimed that he’s a felony investigator with the company.

Capitol law enforcement officials have been involved concerning the safety of the U.S. Capitol since January 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol constructing in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcomes.

The Michigan man, whom the USCP mentioned is a retired police officer from New York, additionally had two ballistic vests in his automotive that have been discovered by Capitol police who searched his automobile. The USCP mentioned that Felipe did not have some other weapons.

“Investigators are still working to determine the reason Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol,” the USCP mentioned within the assertion, including that he has been charged with illegal possession of excessive capability magazines and unregistered ammo.

In December, U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said that officers are apprehensive about one other potential assault on the Capitol. Gonell has protected the Capitol constructing and suffered accidents through the riot final 12 months.

“A lot of the officers have in mind the possibility of this being a recurring annual or every-four-year thing, which is why officers like myself are being outspoken about it, because we don’t want to go through this again,” Gonell mentioned throughout an NPR interview.

“We risked our lives to give them enough time to get to safety. And, allegedly, some of them were in communication with some of the rioters and with some of the coordinators or in the know of what would happen.

“And it makes you query their motives and their loyalty for the nation, as we have been battling the mob in a brutal battle the place I might have misplaced my life and my pricey fellow officers as properly.”

Earlier in December, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would allow the USCP to ask for assistance without prior approval during emergencies. That means the chief of the Capitol police can solely request help from the D.C. National Guard or federal law enforcement agencies in emergencies without getting approval from the USCP board.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Capitol police for comment.