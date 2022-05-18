Man asks Anand Mahindra if he can make cars for ₹10k. His reply is hilarious

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is absolutely well-liked on Twitter the place he’s identified for his witty one-liners and hilarious posts. The chairperson of the Mahindra Group not too long ago engaged in an interplay with a Twitter person who made a very unreasonable demand. A Twitter person named Raj Srivastava had commented on one in all Ananad Mahindra’s posts and requested if he could make Mahindra automobiles for ₹10,000. Anand Mahindra’s reply to the Twitter person’s demand stunned netizens who couldn’t cease laughing. It will make you chortle out loud too.

The Mahindra Group chairperson responded to the Twitter person’s remark and wrote, “We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K,” together with a smiling emoji. Mahindra hooked up an image of a toy mannequin of a Mahindra Thar that’s offered on-line together with the tweet.

See the tweet under:

Since being shared on May 17, the tweet has received greater than 2,400 likes and counting. The tweet left netizens in splits and so they admired Anand Mahindra’s sense of humour.

“What a witty reply…I must say…amazing Sir Ji…however I know he started it first,” commented a Twitter person. “Wonderful… A practical answer to an unreasonable question,” mentioned one other person. “Tit for tat,” wrote a 3rd. Another particular person wrote, “Savage,”. “Great sense of humour,” reads one other remark.

What are your ideas on Anand Mahindra’s witty reply to the Twitter person?